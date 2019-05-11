McIlroy tops Sunday Times young sportspersons’ rich list

Rory McIlroy putts on the 15th hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

May 11 — Former world number one golfer Rory McIlroy is the richest young sportsperson in Britain and Ireland for a second straight year with a net worth of 138 million pounds (RM746 million), according to The Sunday Times newspaper’s Rich List.

McIlroy’s wealth rose by 28 million pounds from last year and the 30-year-old four-times major winner was ranked above Real Madrid soccer player Gareth Bale who was valued at 94 million pounds and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero at 58 million pounds.

The 30-and-under age cutoff excludes Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (34), with the five-times world champion worth 159 million pounds, according to last year’s overall list.

There were eight soccer players in the top 10, although world heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua was fourth with 49 million pounds thanks to a 14 million pounds increase in wealth this year.

10 richest young sports stars aged 30 or under (2019 wealth figures in pounds)

1. Rory McIlroy (golf) 138 million

2. Gareth Bale (football) 94 million

3. Sergio Aguero (football) 58 million

4. Anthony Joshua (boxing) 49 million

5. Mesut Ozil (football) 42 million

6. Eden Hazard (football) 40 million

7. Alexis Sanchez (football) 39 million

8. Paul Pogba (football) 37 million

9. Theo Walcott (football) 29 million

10. Willian (football) 27 million — Reuters