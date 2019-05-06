Liverpool’s Salah, Firmino ruled out of Barcelona game

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their third goal, March 10, 2019. — Action Images handout via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON, May 6 — Liverpool will be without forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino when they face Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit, manager Juergen Klopp said today.

Egypt international Salah was carried off the pitch with a head injury in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win at Newcastle United and has not recovered for the game against Barca at Anfield tomorrow.

Brazilian Firmino has a muscular injury and was not included in the squad for Saturday’s game at St James’ Park.

“They both are not available for tomorrow,” Klopp told a news conference.

“It’s a concussion for Mo. He would not be allowed to play. He feels Ok but it’s not good enough from a medical point of view. He’s desperate but we cannot do it.” — Reuters