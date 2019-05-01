Wee Wern, Nafiizwan lead Malaysia into the third round

Malaysia’s Low Wee Wern (right) defeated her compatriot Chan Yiwen in 26 minutes during the second round match of the 2019 Asian Squash Individual Championship in Bukit Jalil May 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Malaysia kicked off the 2019 Asian Squash Individual Championship in style as nine players led by seeded number four, Low Wee Wern marched into the third round at the National Squash Center in Bukit Jalil, today.

Wee Wern who is also former world’s number five, defeated her compatriot Chan Yiwen 11-5, 11-8, 11-1 in 26 minutes to lock horns with India’s Sunayna Kuruvilla tomorrow.

2018 Asian Games silver medalist, S. Sivasangari showed no mercy after the 20-year-old Kedah-born thrashed Pranghatai Phongrattana of Thailand 11-1, 11-1, 11-1 to take on last year’s British Junior Open champion, Aifa Azman who beat Iran’s Fereshteh Egtedari 11-3, 11-7, 11-7.

Also booking the slot in the top 16 were Rachel Arnold and Lai Wen Li after beating their respective opponents Naduni Gunawardane of Sri Lanka 11-2, 11-4, 11-3 and Japan’s Risa Sugimoto 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7.

In the men’s category, national ace Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan who was seeded number six will take on Robert Andrew Garcia of the Philippines in the third round tomorrow after beating Arhant Simba of Nepal 11-2, 11-4, 11-3.

World’s number 36 and seeded number seven, Ng Eain Yow took 20 minutes before winning over Chen Wun Lin of Taiwan 11-0, 11-3, 11-2 and will face Ammar Al Tamini of Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Mohd Syafiq Kamal will take on second seed Yip Tsz Fung of Hong Kong after defeating South Korea’s Lee Se Hyun 11-9, 11-7, 11-4 while Yuen Chee Wern will face Endo Tomotaka of Japan following 11-2, 2-11, 11-3, 11-8 victory over Ko Young Jo of South Korea.

In the meantime, Mohd Adden Idrakie and Ong Sai Hung failed to progress into the third round after having lost to their respective opponents.

Some of Asia’s top players, including men’s world No. 10 Sauraj Ghosal of India and women’s world No. 11 Annie Au of Hong Kong, are taking part in the five-day Asian Individual Squash Championships, which began today. — Bernama