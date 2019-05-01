FIH Series finals: Malaysia, Canada secure semifinals slot

Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Wales during the FIH Men’s Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil May 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Malaysia bounced back from its shameful 2-4 defeat to Italy two days ago to edge Wales 2-1 in order to advance into the semifinals of the FIH Men’s Series Finals, tonight.

Both teams fought hard in the first two quarters but it was world number 13, Malaysia to break the deadlock three minutes before the halftime (27th minute) through Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil’s field goal in the play-off match at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

The world number 24, Wales has a great chance to equalise through penalty corner but was denied by goalkeeper Hairi Abd Rahman’s quick save.

The Malaysian Tigers, playing in front of the strong home crowd support, doubled the lead in the 40th minute as Faizal Saari received the long range pass from Muhammad Razie Rahim, before putting it past goal keeper, James Fortnam.

Wales managed to reduce the deficit four minutes before the final whistle through Luke Hawker, but couldn’t find the equaliser until the end. — Bernama