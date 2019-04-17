Juventus shares plunge after Champions League exit

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg football match with Ajax in Turin April 16, 2019. — AFP pic

MILAN, April 17 — Shares in Italian club Juventus fell more than 17 per cent in early trading today after Cristiano Ronaldo’s side were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Ajax.

Juventus shares were down 17.7 per cent at €1.39 (RM6.51) at 0730 GMT after plunging nearly 21 per cent when trading in Milan began.

Shares in the Turin-based club had risen sharply last year following the signing of Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

A young Ajax team stunned Juventus to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1997 as Matthijs de Ligt’s second-half header secured a 2-1 second-leg victory in Italy yesterday.

The defeat halted Ronaldo’s bid for a sixth Champions League title. — AFP