Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing only Malaysians left standing

Malaysia’s Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in action at the 2019 Malaysian Open at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil April 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — And then, there was only one.

National mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing are the only Malaysians left in the 2019 Malaysian Open Badminton Championships when they marched into tomorrow’s semi-finals.

World No. 38 Kian Meng-Pei Jing came back from a game down to beat Indonesia’s Tontowi Ahmad-Winny Oktavina Kandow 17-21, 21-16, 21-16 in the quarter-finals at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here today.

The Malaysian pair will face world No. 2 Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping of China in the last four.

The Chinese pair had earlier disposed of national professional mixed doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying 21-19, 16-21, 27-25 in the last eight. — Bernama