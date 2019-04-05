Silly mistakes our downfall, say Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying after quarter-final loss

Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in action against China’s Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping during the 2019 Malaysian Open at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil April 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — National professional mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying have blamed themselves for their 19-21, 21-16, 25-27 quarter-final loss to China’s Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping in the 2019 Malaysian Open Badminton Championships today.

Liu Ying said they made several mistakes, especially during crucial moments, in the match against the Chinese pair at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

“Today, we lost because of our own mistakes as there were several shots that we should have killed but didn’t. We did everything right and even got our tactics right. It’s just that we should not have made those mistakes at crucial points.

“I’m happy with our performance. I combined well with Peng Soon and we were tactically better compared to our previous outings,” she said.

Peng Soon, meanwhile, was confident they would go on to do even better in upcoming tournaments based on their performance in the Malaysian Open.

Asked about their willingness to join the national squad for the Sudirman Cup in Nanning, China in May, Liu Ying said she and Peng Soon were ever ready to answer the national call-up if the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) had faith in them.

“We can still contribute to the Sudirman Cup because it’s for team Malaysia. If they trust us, we will join them,” she said. — Bernama