Muhammad Fauzi accorded Sportswriters’ Association’s Best Young Athlete award

Gold medallist Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah poses at the Open Laser 4.7 Race 12 victory ceremony at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 31, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, APRIL 5 — National sailor Muhammad Fauzi Kaman Shah has been accorded the Best Young Athlete Award by the Sportswriters’ Association of Malaysia (SAM) in conjunction with the SAM-100PLUS 2018 Award.

SAM vice-president Izahar Atan said the recognition was given to the 16-year-old athlete based on his consistent performance in every competition he participated in last year.

“His performance at the Asian Games 2018 was the main factor for giving him the award.

“We in SAM hope that his excellent performance will be an inspiration to other young athletes to work harder to uphold the name of the country,” he said in a press statement here today.

Muhammad Fauzi is scheduled to receive the award at an event to be held at the Hilton Hotel, Petaling Jaya on April 10 in conjunction with SAM’s 50th anniversary. — Bernama