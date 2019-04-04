Soon Huat-Shevon Lai withdraw from 2019 Malaysia Open

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Malaysian mixed pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai were forced to withdraw from the round two match of the 2019 Malaysia Open Badminton Championship due to Soon Huat’s health problem.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a statement today said that Soon Huat suffered dizziness following this morning training session.

The Malaysian pair is scheduled to battle fourth-seeded, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand in the second match today at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC) in Bukit Jalil.

The national number two pair defeated Indonesian Alfian Eko Prasetya-Marsheilla Gischa Islami 21-13, 21-15 in the first round match yesterday.

The Thai’s pair who claimed free victory will play either China’s Ou Xuanyi-Feng Xueying or England’s Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith in the quarterfinal tomorrow. — Bernama