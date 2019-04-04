Heartache for Chong Wei to not compete in Malaysia Open 2019

Datuk Lee Chong Wei expressed his disappointment at not being able to compete at the Malaysia Open this year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — National badminton ace, Datuk Lee Chong Wei expressed his disappointment at not being able to compete at the Malaysia Open this year.

Chong Wei, who was the 12th champion of the tournament, said the Malaysia Open not only brought sweet memories but also carried the dream of all players to win the title.

“It is a heartache I’m unable to participate in the Malaysia Open 2019, but I hope that all Malaysians can come together to support and cheer our Malaysian players.

“I myself will also be there this weekend, as a spectator this year. See you there,” he said in instagram @leechongweiofficial today.

Malaysian badminton fans will have to wait longer to see Chong Wei back in action after the shuttler confirmed withdrawing from this year’s Malaysian Open although he was recovering well.

However, his doctor had advised him to pull out from the Level 3 Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournament as not to put his body under undue stress.

Chong Wei, who laid off badminton for eight months after undergoing treatment for early stage nose cancer in Taiwan, won the Malaysian Open title from 2004 to 2006; 2008 to 2014; as well as in 2016 and 2018. — Bernama