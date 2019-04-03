Soon Huat-Shevon, Jin Wei cruise into second round of Malaysian Open

National player Chong Wei Feng in action match against Japan’s Tsuneyama Lens on the second day of the 2019 Malaysia Open at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, April 3, 2019. He was defeated 21-12, 21-12. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — National mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie needed just 23 minutes to dispose of Indonesians Alfian Eko Prasetya-Marsheilla Gischa Islami 21-13, 21-15 in the first round of the 2019 Malaysian Open at the Axiata Arena, KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil here today.

The world No. 11 pair, who clearly enjoyed playing in front of the home crowd, hope to use it to their advantage and go far in the tournament.

“We definitely prepared well for this match as we’ve never faced them before. We took to the court bent on giving our best and it turned out far easier than we expected.

“I feel that playing on home ground is an advantage because we have the support of our fans and families. We will try not to disappoint them,” Shevon told reporters here today.

Up next for the Malaysian pair are fourth-seeded Thais Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai, who had no problems ousting Japan’s Takuro Hoki-Wakana Nagahara 21-12, 21-6.

“It’s always been 50-50 against them (Dechapol-Sapsiree) and we lost when we last met, so it’s going to be a tough match tomorrow,” said Shevon.

Meanwhile, national women’s singles ace Goh Jin Wei also advanced to the second round after defeating Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol 21-13, 21-12.

Jin Wei, however, admitted that it won’t be easy for her to reach the later stages of the tournament as the Malaysian Open was a Super Series 750 event, but she’s ready to give it her all.

“I’m not too tired after today’s game and I’m happy with my performance. I have not set a very lofty target because I know the competition is stiff, so I just want to take it one game at a time,” said Jin Wei.

There was no such luck for national men’s singles player Chong Wei Feng as he was sent packing in the first round by Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama, who won 21-12, 21-12 in 35 minutes. — Bernama