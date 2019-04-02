Malay Mail

Malaysia’s Chooi-Low shock world No. 11 in Malaysia Open

Published 1 hour ago on 02 April 2019

Men’s doubles pair Chooi Kah Ming (left) and Low Juan Shen in action during the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2019 in Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil April 2, 2019. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Professional men’s doubles, Chooi Kah Ming-Low Juan Shen began their campaign in the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2019 on the right footing when they upset the world’s number 11th pair, He Jiting-Tan Qiang in their opening match today.

Chooi-Low ranked 45th in the world displayed a mesmerising performance to tame the Chinese pair in straight sets, 21-18, 24-22 in 33 minutes at Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur Sports City, Bukit Jalil here.

Low described the victory in the first set as a major booster to their confidence to control the court in the second set which almost went into rubber set.

“We were just told yesterday we have a slot after a doubles pair pulled out. We hope to make full use of opportunity in Malaysia Open,” he told Bernama.

Tomorrow they will either face sixth seeds Mohamad Ahsan-Hendrawan Setiawan of Indonesia or the Thai pair of Bodin Isara-Maneepong Jongjit in the second round.

Chooi-Low had earlier won the Laos International Series Championship on February 24. — Bernama

