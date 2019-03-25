Stuani strikes again as ruthless Uruguay win China Cup

Uruguay, comfortable 3-0 victors over Uzbekistan on Friday in the four-team tournament, profited from some poor Thailand defending in the Chinese city of Nanning. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, March 25 — Stand-in forward Cristhian Stuani scored his third goal in two games as Uruguay taught Thailand a footballing lesson to win the China Cup with a 4-0 victory today.

The 2018 World Cup quarter-finalists hardly missed the injured star striking duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani as they made it seven goals in two games.

Uruguay, comfortable 3-0 victors over Uzbekistan on Friday in the four-team tournament, profited from some poor Thailand defending in the Chinese city of Nanning.

Unmarked Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino headed home after just six minutes — Thai goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen should have done better — and it was 2-0 on 38 minutes when Gaston Pereiro prodded in after the Thai defence went AWOL.

Stuani, starting because of the absence of PSG’s Cavani and Barcelona’s Suarez, made it 3-0 just before the hour with a close-range bullet header from a corner.

The Girona striker, who scored a brace against the Uzbeks, had hit the post just minutes earlier.

Substitute Maxi Gomez made it 4-0 two minutes from the end of normal time with goalkeeper Siwarak stranded out of position.

Earlier in the day, Uzbekistan defeated Fabio Cannavaro’s China 1-0 to leave the hosts last of the four teams involved. — AFP