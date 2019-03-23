BAM may rope in professional pairs for Sudirman Cup Challenge

File photo of Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong after winning their opening Olympics men's doubles badminton match in Rio de Janeiro August 11, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) are considering calling up two professional doubles pairs, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, to join the national squad for the Sudirman Cup in Nanning, China from May 19-26.

BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria explained that they needed to make a holistic decision by taking into account the improved performances of players in the national body.

“We will hold a meeting soon to discuss preparations for the Sudirman Cup. BAM also have a lot of choices (of players). We are in a position to put up a formidable team.

“Definitely we will consider them (the two professional pairs) to be included in the national team. I also appreciate their statement to the media that they are ready to help the national squad in the Sudirman Cup,” he told reporters after chairing the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) executive council meeting at Wisma OCM here today.

Based on the draw for the Sudirman Cup, ninth-seeded Malaysia face a tricky test after being drawn in Group D with second seeds China and eighth seeds India.

Commenting on the national team’s performance in the 2019 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, which saw Malaysia’s campaign end with a dismal 0-3 loss to Japan in the quarter-finals at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Hong Kong yesterday, Norza said the youngsters showed positive improvement and even gave a good fight against higher-ranked opponents.

Malaysia had earlier advanced to the quarter-finals after finishing second behind China in Group D.

“If we look at the group results, we lost narrowly to China 3-2. In the group stage, our men’s singles shuttler Cheam June Wei managed to overcome players ranked higher than him.

“So did our mixed doubles and several other shuttlers. I admit that the gap between our team and the others is due to our players’ lack of experience. The Japanese players are more experienced and are in the top 20 of the world’s best,” he said. — Bernama