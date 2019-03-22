Norza: Encourage young shuttlers, leave Chong Wei alone

BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria called on fans and the media to give up-and-coming shuttlers in the national team their full backing while giving national ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei the time and space he needs to make his international comeback. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have called on fans and the media to give up-and-coming shuttlers in the national team their full backing while giving national ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei the time and space he needs to make his international comeback.

BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said the youngsters fielded in the 2019 Malaysian Open and 2019 Sudirman Cup tournaments needed the full support of local fans as these competitions could be used as a platform for them to reach greater heights.

“We always wonder who will replace Chong Wei, (Goh) V Shem-(Tan) Wee Kiong, (Goh) Liu Ying-(Chan) Peng Soon...we have their replacements. We have upgraded the Malaysian Open status and the world’s best are coming to take part. This is the chance for Malaysian fans to turn up at the Axiata Arena to support our national players.

“The players need your support. This is one way we can inspire, encourage and motivate these youngsters to move forward and replace the seniors one day,” he told reporters after the cooperation announcement between BAM and local artiste Elizabeth Tan at the Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara today.

Tan has been appointed as ambassador to promote the national badminton team.

Chong Wei, who has withdrawn from the April 2-7 Malaysian Open on his doctor’s advice, is still a doubt for the Sudirman Cup, which will be held in Nanning, China from May 19-26.

The 36-year-old had earlier laid off badminton for eight months after undergoing treatment for nasal cancer in Taiwan and planned to make his competitive return at the Malaysian Open after failing to make it to the All-England earlier this month.

Norza said that whether or not Chong Wei competes in the Sudirman Cup, BAM would get their players ready for the tough task awaiting them in Group D, which comprises China and India.

“For me, he (Chong Wei) has done enough for the country. All of us should just give him the time and space he needs (to fully recover) and when he is ready, he can come back.

“We do not want to put undue pressure on him to compete in the Sudirman Cup. Chong Wei himself has told me that everyone’s asking him when he’ll be back on court. Give him space. Hopefully no one will call him and ask him that...because we too have to move on,” said Norza.

Thus, Norza hoped that badminton fans in the country would give their full backing to the new players, whom he described as assets to replace the seniors.

“Let’s just focus on them, give them all the support. Let’s give Chong Wei time until he says he’s ready to play again. If he says he’s ready for the Sudirman Cup, then we’ll let him play. With or without Chong Wei, we will be ready for the Sudirman Cup,” he said.

The Sudirman Cup draw saw top seed Japan pitted in Group A with Thailand and Russia while Indonesia, Denmark and England make up Group B.

Defending champions South Korea are in Group C with Taiwan and Hong Kong.

In the 2017 Sudirman Cup in Gold Coast, Australia, the national squad reached the quarter-finals.

Malaysia have never won the Cup since its inception in 1989. The best they have done was to reach the semi-finals in 2009 in Guangzhou, China. — Bernama