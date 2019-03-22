Malaysia Football League sues TM for flouting contract

MFL was reported to have decided to end its sponsorship contract with TM on Friday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Malaysia Football League (MFL) has filed a suit against Telekom Malaysia (TM) for violating a sponsorship contract by failing to make payments on sponsorship and broadcasting rights for the 2019 Premier League.

MFL, in a statement, announced that the legal action at the Kuala Lumpur High Court was taken against TM to protect the interests of the teams competing in the Malaysian League.

“We are claiming more than RM400 million from TM under a joint sponsorship contract and the suit has also been handed to TM’s solicitor today.

“Since this case has been referred to the process of law, we will not give any further comments on the matter and leave this dispute to the court to decide,” said MFL in a statement, today.

The two parties reportedly signed an agreement for a period of eight years beginning from January 2018 to 2025.

TM, however, had allegedly proposed new terms, including changes to the basic terms which had been jointly agreed upon, resulting in differences in opinions between the two parties.

For the record, on Friday, MFL was reported to have decided to end the sponsorship contract with TM, which was signed in January last year, after arriving at a consensus in a meeting of its members of the board of directors at a hotel in Johor Baru. — Bernama