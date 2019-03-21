Malaysia Airlines inks two-year partnership with FAM

Malaysia Airlines has signed a two-year partnership deal with the Football Association of Malaysia to work together on marketing and promotional activities. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Malaysia Airlines has signed a two-year partnership deal with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to work together on marketing and promotional activities.

The national carrier is now the official airline partner for FAM and official airline for Team Harimau Malaya and Harimau Muda.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer (CEO) Capt Izham Ismail and President of FAM, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya.

“This partnership signifies our overall support for the development of sports for the country. Sports and the support for Harimau Malaya transcend race, religion, age, and cultural differences.

“We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship that not only empowers the athletes, officials, and organisers but also reiterates our commitment towards building the nation,” Izham said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Hamidin said FAM is proud to be associated with Malaysia Airlines.

“We hope to have a long-term partnership that is mutually beneficial for both parties. When two national brands converge, I believe the sky is the limit.

“We wish Malaysia Airlines a warm welcome back to football, having been one of FAM’s sponsors in the past,” he said.

Malaysia Airlines sponsored flights for Harimau Malaya during the AFF Suzuki Cup Final.

In February, the national carrier signed an MoU with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia (MYOS), the National Sports Council of Malaysia (NSC) and the National Sports Institute of Malaysia (NSI) to be the official airline partner for Team MAS.

Malaysia Airlines has also been a strong supporter of various sports-related initiatives in Malaysia including individual sponsorships for national divers Nur Dhabitah Sabri and two-time Olympic medallist Pandelela Rinong Anak Pamg, as well as paragliding athlete Nadiah Wafa. — Bernama