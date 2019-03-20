Respect Chong Wei’s stand, says Syed Saddiq

Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he respected Chong Wei’s stand to prioritise his health and the ministry understood that the player’s recovery required time. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, March 20 — The withdrawal of national badminton ace from the Malaysian Open Badminton Championship next week is apt since the player is in the process of recovering his health.

Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he respected Chong Wei’s stand to prioritise his health and the ministry also understood that the player’s recovery required time.

“As I have said prior to this, we will give him full support. Chong Wei is a national hero and we want to ensure he recovers fully.

“We do not want any action that is taken to affect his health,” he told reporters when met at the MOYS Tower here today.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) yesterday confirmed that Chong Wei had withdrawn from the Malaysian Open on April 2-7 after he was advised by the specialist doctor treating him in Taiwan against participating in the championship.

The former world’s number one player did not participate in any championships after he was confirmed to be suffering from nose cancer in July last year.

The decision meant that Chong Wei, who won the Malaysian Open 12 times, would not be defending the championship this time. — Bernama