TM denies reports on failure to meet M-league obligations

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) has quashed several news reports that the telecommunications company has failed to meet its obligations to the Malaysian Football League (MFL) under its sponsorship of the Malaysian League.

TM in the statement said the company and MFL were unable to mutually agree on several fundamental commercial terms necessary for the intended collaboration, causing both parties to decide to part ways.

“Despite several extensions of the agreed deadline to sign a definitive agreement, both parties were unable to arrive at an understanding. In view of this, on November 1 2018, TM duly notified MFL in writing that the partnership has come to an end,” TM added.

The company, however, said it would continue to give support to the national sports and its athletes.

Last Friday, MFL announced they decided to terminate TM as the title sponsor for Malaysian League with immediate effect today.

MFL chairman, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said the decision was taken after chairing the MFL Board of Directors meeting via video conferencing after discussions to continue the existing contract did not proceed smoothly.

TM had signed an eight-year agreement with MFL in January last year, said to be worth RM480 million. — Bernama