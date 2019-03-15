Chooi-Low advance into last eight in China Masters

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — National professional men’s doubles pair, Chooi Kah Ming-Low Juan Shen continued their fine form after cruising into the quarter-finals of the 2019 China Masters Badminton Tournament in Hainan, China, today.

The fourth seeded pair only took 33 minutes to whitewash Lin Chia Yu-Yang Ming-Tse of Taiwan; 21-14 and 21-17 in the second round match held at Agile Stadium of Lingshui Culture and Sports Square, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Former national men’s doubles player, Tan Boon Heong who teamed up with Kim Sa Rang of South Korea also made it to the quarter-finals after dislodging Liu Wei Chen-Lu Chen of Taiwan; 21-19 and 21-19.

National professional men’s singles shuttler, Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin also progressed into the last eight after stunning the top seed, Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia;14-21, 21-13 and 21-9 in the third round match of the US$75,000 (RM306,826) tournament.

Meanwhile, several Malaysian shuttlers crashed out from the competition after they were beaten by their respective opponents.

National mixed doubles pair, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See who were the top seeds, suffered an unexpected 12-21 and 16-21 defeat to the young Chinese pair, Dong Weijie-Chen Xiaofei, while Choong Hon Jian-Man Wei Chong were beaten by fifth seeds, Di Zijian-Wang Chang; losing 14-21 and 17-21 in the men’s doubles.

Malaysia did not send any representative to the BWF Tour Super 100 Tournament. — Bernama