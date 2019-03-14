Perfect start by Hoo-Cheah in China Master Badminton Tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — National mixed doubles pair, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See leads the country’s charge into the second round of 2019 China Masters Badminton Tournament in Hainan, China, yesterday.

The pair who are the top seeds, only took 28 minutes to whitewash the Chinese young pair of Ye Yuanpeng-Zhang Jinger;21-11 and 21-18 in the match held at Agile Stadium of Lingshui Culture and Sports Square, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www.bwfbadminton.com.

National professional men’s singles shuttler, Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin also progressed into the third round by defeating Hsueh Hsuan Yi of Taiwan;21-18, 18-21 and 21-7 in the second round.

National professional men’s doubles pair, fourth seeded Chooi Kah Ming-Low Juan Shen also moved into the next round after fending off the strong challenge from Huang Di-Liang Yongwang of China;21-8, 19-21 and 21-9.

Malaysia did not send any representative in the women’s singles and doubles in the BWF Tour Super 100 which offers a total prize money of US$75,000 (RM306,667).

Results:

(Notes:All Malaysian unless stated and [ ] denotes seedings)

Men’s Singles (second round):

Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin bt Hsueh Hsuan Yi (TPE) 21-18, 18-21, 21-7

Liu Haicao (CHN) bt [3] Chong Wei Feng 21-17, 21-16

Men’s Doubles (first round):

Chang En Chia-Chen Xin Yuan (TPE) bt Muhammad Ammar and Muhammad Amir Mohd Sani 21-11, 21-19

Chung Yonny-Or Chin Chung (HKG) bt Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong 18-21, 24-22, 21-17

Choong Hon Jian-Man Wei Chong bt Liang Weikeng-Shang Yichen (CHN) 21-19, 16-21, 21-19

[4] Chooi Kah Ming-Low Juan Shen bt Huang Di-Liang Yongwang (CHN) 21-8, 19-21, 21-9

Kim Sa Rang-Tan Boon Heong (KOR/MAS) bt Lin Chun-Yi-Yu Sheng Po (TPE) 21-16, 21-16

Mixed Doubles (first round):

[1] Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See bt Ye Yuanpeng-Zhang Jinger (CHN) 21-11, 21-15 — Bernama