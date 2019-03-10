JDT back on top in Super League

JDT’s Diogo Luis Santo fights for the ball with PKNP FC’s Amani Manual Aguinaldo during their Super League 2019 match in Johor Baru March 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Super League defending champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) regained top spot after trouncing PKNP FC 3-0 at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin last night.

The fifth win from six matches played kept the Southern Tigers’ unbeaten record intact, with 16 points, two points ahead from Pahang, which currently at the second spot.

JDT’s three goals were scored by Leandro Velazquez in the 27th minute, and penalties by Diogo Luis Santo in the 36th minute and Gonzalo Cabrera in the 41st minute, respectively.

PKNP FC were left with only 10 players after their captain, Ahmad Sukri Ab Hamid, was given a red card by referee Khirulazuan Kidam for assaulting host player in the 73rd minute.

Meanwhile, PKNS FC climbed to the fourth spot in the league after defeating Felda United 2-0 at the Shah Alam Stadium, through the goals netted by Romel Morales in the 23rd minute and Tamirlan Kozubaev in the 46th minute.

The Terengganu FC also scored a 3-0 win over Melaka at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, thanks to the goals by Nasrullah Hanif Johan (23’), Sanjar Shaakhmedov (41’) and Ahmad Syamim Yahya (73’).

Perak also collected the three full points after defeating Petaling Jaya City FC 1-0 at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh, through the penalty shot by Wander Luiz in the 39th minute.

In the Premier League, Sabah maintained its second spot despite completing a match with Negri Sembilan with a goal-less draw at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi.

Penang, on the other hand, bounced back from a goal deficit to score a slim 2-1 win to debutant, Selangor United, at the City Stadium, Penang.

Selangor United captain, Rizal Fahmi Rosid Ab Rosid opened the score for the visitor in the 16th minute before the Panthers bounced back and scored two goals through Dhiyaulrahman Hasry in the 55th and 64th minutes.

The Royal Malaysia Police continued to be doomed by bad luck, losing 0-1 to UKM FC at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium. The match’s sole goal was scored by Milad Zeneyedpour in the 88th minute. — Bernama