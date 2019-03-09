PFAM: Players from four teams have received salary arrears

Players from four teams who were facing problems of salary arrears previously, have received their salaries from the Football Association of Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Players from four teams who were facing problems of salary arrears previously, have received their salaries from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) said in a statement that players from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), MOF FC, Kelab Sukan Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur and Terengganu City FC who were registered as PFAM members had received their payments from the FAM.

“The players who received the payments were those who had made reports and received the results from the FAM Status Committee,”said the PFAM.

The parent body which represents footballers in the country informed that players from the teams, Marcerra United and Hanelang FC were expected to receive their deposits soon.

In this context, PFAM thanked the FAM which had rendered much cooperation in resolving the issue which had dragged on for the past few years.

At the same time, the PFAM also hoped that the salary arrears problem faced by players from several other teams such as the Kuantan FA, Penang, Perlis could be resolved as soon as possible.

“Assistance and cooperation from the FAM and MFL (Malaysian Football League) were greatly expected to resolve the problem, and the PFAM believes everything was in the right place for a solution to be reached,” the PFAM said.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam had earlier said that the parent body had paid the salary arrears for five Malaysian League teams totalling RM1,178,600 through cash deposits and other funds held by the FAM.

The arrears for the PDRM were reported to have been credited directly to the accounts of the players involved on Feb 19, Felcra FC, MOF FC and Kelab Sukan DBKL FC (March 5), while Terengganu City FC on March 7.

The salary arrears for players and officials for three other teams namely Felda United, Hanelang FC and Marcerra United amounting to RM1,339,359.40 were in the process of payment and expected to be credited directly into the accounts of the players concerned as soon as possible. — Bernama