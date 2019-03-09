Pahang remain unbeaten in Super League

Pahang’s fourth victory of the season sees the Tok Gajah squad temporarily take the league's top spot from defending champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) with 14 points. ― Picture via Facebook/Pahang FA

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Pahang maintained his unbeaten run after six matches with a 1-0 win over Kedah at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan, last night.

Their fourth victory of the season sees the Tok Gajah squad temporarily take the league's top spot from defending champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) with 14 points.

JDT have a game in hand and play PKNP FC at home, tomorrow.

Muhammad Zuhair Aizat Mohd Nazri emerged Pahang's hero when he scored a goal from close range in the 85th minute.

In the Premier League, UiTM FC drew 3-3 draw with Kelantan at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam.

UiTM FC now have ten points from five matches, but sit in third, ahead of Selangor United, due to goal advantage.

Montenegrin import player Zarko Korac scored a hat-trick for the hosts (11th, 24th and 83rd minutes) while Kelantan's three goals were produced by Flavio Beck Junior (35th and 81st minutes) and Nik Azli Nik Alias (78th minute). ― Bernama