Goh-Shevon move into quarter-finals at All England Open

Published 21 minutes ago on 08 March 2019

Shevon Jemie Lai and Soon Huat Goh in action during their second round match against England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith at Arena Birmingham March 7, 2019. — Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Malaysian mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai continued their brilliant momentum to move into the quarter-finals of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2019 at Arena Birmingham on Thursday (early Friday Malaysia time).

Goh-Shevon knocked out seventh seeds and England duo Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith with straight sets 21-15, 26-24, according to the tournament website.

The Malaysian pair will next face second seeds Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping from China.

The world championships 2018 runners-up easily saw off Chang Tak Ching-Ng Wing Yung from Hong Kong, 21-17, 21-11.

Earlier, the professional men’s doubles, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong booked a slot to the quarter-finals after beating Japan’s Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe 21-18, 21-19.

However professional men’s single Liew Daren’s was not so lucky as he was easily defeated by defending champion Shi Yuqi of China, 8-21, 10-21. — Bernama

