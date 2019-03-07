FAM settles RM2.5m in arrears with eight teams

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said the arrears for the Royal Malaysia Police team was credited into the affected individuals’ accounts on February 19, while that for Felcra FC, MOF FC and DBKL FC were credited on Tuesday and Terengganu City FC today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has settled the RM1,178,600 in salary arrears to players and officials from five Malaysia League (M-League) teams.

The payment was made using the teams’ deposits and other money held by FAM.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said the arrears for the Royal Malaysia Police team was credited into the affected individuals’ accounts on February 19, while that for Felcra FC, MOF FC and DBKL FC were credited on Tuesday and Terengganu City FC today.

He said the arrears owed to players and officials of three more teams — Felda United, Hanelang FC and Marcerra United — amounting to RM1,339,359.40, would be credited in a few weeks’ time.

“This means FAM have settled the arrears owed to players and officials of eight teams using the deposits and other money held by FAM totalling RM2,517,959.40,” he said in a statement today.

He stressed that the teams involved would have to pay off the balance of the arrears owed to their players and officials. — Bernama