National coach calls up 25 players for training camp ahead of 2019 Airmarine Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 ― National football head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has called up 25 players to the Harimau Malaya squad's central training camp which begins Tuesday (March 12) to prepare for 2019 Airmarine Cup ― a four-nation championship to be held from March 20 to 23 at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil.

According to a press release by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), the squad will also play an international friendly match against Nepal at the same stadium on March 26.

Cheng Hoe retained 13 players from the U-23 squad that reached the finals of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup in December and brought in 12 new ones.

In the Airmarine Cup, the Harimau Malaya are set to face Singapore on March 20, while Oman will take on Afghanistan on the same day, before the final and third-fourth placing matches are held on March 23.

List of 25 players:

Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy, Shahrul Saad, Nazirul Naim Che Hashim, Kenny Pallraj, Firdaus Saiyadi (Perak), Mohamadou Sumareh, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Matthew Davies, Nor Azam Abdul Azih (Pahang), Syazwan Zainon, Abdul Latiff Suhaimi, Faiz Nasir, Abdul Halim Saari(Selangor).

Zaquan Adha Abd Radzak, Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim, Rizal Ghazali (Kedah), Akram Mahinan, Nicholas Swirad (PKNS FC), Syazwan Andik Ishak, Ahmda Hazwan Bakri, S.Kumaahran (Johor Darul Ta'zim), Irfan Zakaria (Kuala Lumpur) Khairul Fahmi Che Mat (Melaka United), Hafiz Ramdan (PKNP FC), Hadin Azman (Felda United). ― Bernama