Kelantan United lead seven teams into FA Cup second round

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — M3 League team, Kelantan United are heading seven teams into the second round of the 2019 FA Cup after a 8-0 crushing of MPKj FC at MMU Stadium in Cyberjaya, today.

Fakhrul Zaman Zawawi scored a hat-trick in the 10th, 14th and 42th, apart from Shahrul Hakim Rahim who also created a hat-trick in 21st, 68th and 79th minutes for Kelantan United.

Also on target in the match were Famirul Asraf Sayuti in the 44th minute and Fikram Mohamada in the second half injury time.

In this regard, Selangor Football Association League team, Batu Dua FC beat Klasiko FC 2-1 at Universiti Malaya arena.

Other results saw IB FC edged Real Chukai FC 2-1 at UPM Stadium, Serdang while Protap FC also beat Banggol Tokku FC 2-1 at Subang Jaya Municipal Stadium.

Kampung Raja Uda FC lost 0-2 to JBFA at UKM Stadium, Bangi, FC Pemanis lost 0-3 to Kuching FA at Padang Astaka, Kuala Berang, Hulu Terengganu, while MD Besut FC went down 1-2 to Jerantut FA at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, Kuala Terengganu.

There are 38 teams competing in a changed format of the FA Cup in the preliminary round .

The second round will be played on Monday. — Bernama