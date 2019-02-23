OCM disappointed IOC drops squash, karate in Paris Olympics

Datuk Nicol David in action against Li Dongjin of China during their second-round squash individual competition game at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 23, 2018. OCM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said even though 2024 Olympics host France entered breakdance in the final list, he believed the democratic process of IOC would consider squash and karate to be competed. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Feb 23 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia is disappointed with the move of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to drop squash and karate in the final list of the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

However, OCM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the OCM would not give up lobbying so that the two sports were competed in the championships.

“Personally, I am disappointed, but we will not give up and will continue to lobby until the end so that we get the sports we are strong in at Olympic-level,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the final of the 2019 National Badminton Championships at Arena Badminton Perak, here today.

Commenting further, Mohamad Norza said even though 2024 Olympics host, France has entered breakdance in the final list, he believed the democratic process of IOC would consider squash and karate to be competed.

“As host, France has the right to propose breakdance as an additional sport but I believe the final decision is at IOC level,” he said.

On Thursday, the media reported “Breakdancing” had been invited as a new sport by the organisers of 2024 Paris Olympics with the aim of making the Olympic more urban and artistic.

Commenting on the 2019 National Badminton Championships, Mohamad Norza who is also Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president said the victories of young players proved the national badminton squad has many talented players.

“We see young players winning today and we also have players competing in Spain and Laos as well.

“It means we have a sizeable pool of talents whom we can feature especially in the Olympic qualification starting in May,” he said.

The two tournaments are Beer Lao International Series and Barcelona Spain Masters from February 19 to 24. — Bernama