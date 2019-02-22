‘Burn’ counting on foreign duo to deliver the goods

Thomas Abbey of PKNP FC is blocked by Felda United’s Ahmad Haziq Ahmad Puad (right) during the 2019 Super League match at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Maran, February 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Bernama) — Winless PKNP FC are hoping the presence of striker Giancarlo Rodrigues of Brazil and Filipino defender Amani Aguinaldo will help them get at least a point when they take on PKNS FC in a Super League clash at the Shah Alam Stadium tomorrow.

PKNP FC are desperate to get something from the match as they sit in 11th spot with just one point in the 12-team Super League after three matches (one draw and two losses). Fifth-placed PKNS FC have four points from a win, a draw and a defeat.

A point, according to PKNP FC head coach Abu Bakar Fadzim, 47, would not only boost their position in the standings but the players’ confidence as well.

“I hope Giancarlo, signed from Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City FC), will be able to lift the performance of our other imports, Thomas Abbey and Yashir Pinto, and at the same time help us regain our scoring touch,” said Abu Bakar, who is fondly known as “Burn”.

“I also hope that Aguinaldo, who is back with us after featuring for the Philippines in the Asia Cup competition, will help strengthen our defence.” — Bernama