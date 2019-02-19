After 20 years, Malaysian squash champ Nicol David says she’s ready to retire

Datuk Nicol David said that she is ready to retire, after having achieved everything she set out to do and to be recognised by her peers as greatest athlete of all time. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Malaysian squash legend Datuk Nicol David has said she will officially this year, ending an illustrious 20-year career which saw her win numerous titles and accolades.

The 35-year-old and eight-time world champion has confirmed her plans to call it a day after he 2018/2019 Professional Squash Association (PSA) season in June.

“My mind and body have battled it out to stay at the very top of my game for such a long time that I feel that I only have this last big push left for the final season to give it all I have before I enter the next phase of my life,” Nicol said in a statement last night.

The Penangite said that she is ready to retire, after having achieved everything she set out to do and to be recognised by her peers as greatest athlete of all time.

I grew up dreaming to be the best

I’ve had my chance to live my dream

The moment is coming but the dream remains#thedreamremains pic.twitter.com/vZbRJeCBPr — Nicol Ann David (@NicolDavid) February 13, 2019

“This is a moment that every athlete must go through — to explore fully on what more there is in store for them. I am now at this point in my life, ready to take on more beyond the pro tour,” Nicol added.

She said she loves squash with all her heart, and will give back to the sport in three ways— by joining the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to global awareness and to build a strong support team for athletes; a partnership between her Nicol David Foundation and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to create the best structure and programme to encourage more girls to play the sport; and sharing her story and journey through a series of talks and writings titled “Nurturing Belief.”

Nicol ends her career with 81 PSA titles from 102 finals, and has held the world number 1 spot for 109 months consecutively.

“Thank you to all my fans, my supporters and my followers for journeying with me all these years. I would like to encourage all of you to keep on rooting for me through the exciting movement I am taking on for Malaysia and for squash!” she said.