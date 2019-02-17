Hockey: Former coach Lissek hopes Malaysia qualify to Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Former national coach Paul Lissek has expressed hope to watch the Malaysian men’s hockey team rubbing shoulders against the big boys at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The German, who coached the national senior side from 2000 to 2003, said the Malaysian Tigers should qualify to the Olympics even though the pathway seemed difficult.

“It is not easy to qualify to the Olympics, but I wish Malaysia can qualify and can show that they have done a very good job for hockey,” he told reporters after attending the Matador Hockey Club jersey launch here today.

To earn their berth to the Tokyo Olympics, the Malaysian Tigers need to finish top two at the eight-nation International Hockey Federation (FIH) Series Finals to be held in April at Bukit Jalil, followed by a two away matches in the challenging playoff round.

The 71-year-old, who had coached his national team for Olympics gold medal in 1992 and three European Championships title (1991, 1995 & 1999), admitted that he was proud to see the progress of the Malaysian hockey.

“Though I did not really see the Malaysian matches for past two years because I was busy with some works in Germany and China, I am proud to be involved and connected to the team once,” Lissek who is also the Matador Hockey Club’s consultant said.

“I am happy to see my talents like Razie (Muhammad Razie Abdul Rahim) and his friends doing a great job. I am sure Malaysian hockey will grow because I see so many love for this sport in this country, so I always come back to see how it works, what the clubs are doing,” Lissek added, noting he will visit the country at least once a year.

Meanwhile, the Matador Hockey Club initiated in 2017 by a group of individuals who wanted to give back to the sport, aimed to provide a platform for the kids to be nurtured in hockey.

Led by businessman Sarwan Singh, a total of 44 youngsters are currently undergoing training at the club under the guidance of Olympians Sarjit Singh, Maninderjit Singh, former internationals Balbir Singh, M. Nadarajah and Baljit Singh Charun. — Bernama