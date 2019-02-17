FAM to view video clip before taking action against Dollah

File picture shows Pahang coach Dollah Salleh displaying disappointment after Kelantan player Mohamad Ghaddar scored the third in the 2017 Super League match at Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan, May 6, 2017. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 17 — Pahang coach Dollah Salleh may find himself in hot water after a video clip of him shouting abusive words after a Super League match has gone viral.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said they would view the video clip first before deciding whether to take any action against Dollah, who was said to have hurled the abusive words after his team’s 1-1 draw with Melaka during their Super League match at Hang Jebat Stadium on Saturday.

“We will not take any action if Dollah’s rantings were not meant to question the integrity of the match officials. We will view the video clip and find out what it was all about before taking action,” said FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam after attending the launching of the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) by FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, here, today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) said in a statement that they would not take any action against Dollah, but would issue the 55-year-old with a reminder not to do it again.

MFL chief executive officer, Kevin Ramalingam hoped that all coaches, especially those from the Super League, would watch what they say from now on as all the matches were being shown live on Iflix. — Bernama