PFAM welcomes TMJ’s efforts to resolve players’ unpaid salary arrears

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) has welcomed the move of the Malaysia Football League (MFL) chairman Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in resolving the issue of players salary arrears.

PFAM chief executive officer, Izham Ismail, in a statement today expressed his gratefulness as MFL was in consonance with PFAM over the crisis besetting Malaysia League (M-League) professional players.

“PFAM is very serious and committed over the issue of salary arrears faced by players. While PFAM does not ignore the problems faced by the associations to find fund to settle the issue, PFAM will continue to ensure the rights of players are protected and not marginalised.

“PFAM also agree with the actions and views of MFL led by Tunku Ismail that stern action is the best measure to address players salary arrears,” he said.

He also described the stern actions on the teams who took lightly players salary issue as the right move and it proved that the era of salary arrears would be cleared up by MFL as the organising body of M-League.

“PFAM welcomes the effort of MFL and FAM (Football Association of Malaysia) in assisting to resolve the salary issue through a grant deduction mechanism.

“Stern punishment such as point deduction, transfer embargo, ban on recruiting new players and participation suspension should be enforced and there should be no compromise against teams who continued to take the issue of salary arrears lightly,” he added.

At the same time, Izham reminded all parties that players are normal humans who made football as a career and as s source of income and called on all stakeholders to continue fighting for the fate of football players.

“What we see on the field maybe just a game but it is a struggle of a professional footballer. All stakeholders should be united in fending the interest of players as without players, there is no football,” he said. — Bernama