MFL gives seven teams 48 hours to submit complete financial documents

MFL chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam has asked for all teams to submit the additional information for the financial documents they had submitted before. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Malaysia Football League (MFL) has instructed all the seven football teams facing the issue of players’ salary arrears to submit additional information for their financial documents within the next 48 hours.

MFL Compliance Officer Desmond Dominic Raju said the seven teams were found to have failed to submit complete information on their financial documents to enable the MFL Board of Directors to make its decision on the financial status of the teams.

“After all the financial documents submitted by the teams were scrutinised, we found that some information was missing, and we need that additional information.

“We have informed MFL chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam about this, and he has asked for all teams to submit the additional information for the financial documents they had submitted before,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Desmond said there was a little confusion over the deadline given by the MFL to the seven teams to submit their financial document, which was said to be yesterday.

“What the MFL said yesterday was the latest development as of 5pm, it was not the deadline for the submission of the documents. There were two teams that submitted their documents after that.

“In fact, all the teams had submitted their documents, but they still have to complete some additional information, so we are considering to give a second chance to all teams to submit the additional documents,” he clarified.

Prior to this, Kevin disclosed that there were seven M-League teams which had failed to resolve the issue of their players’ salary arrears last season and asked them to submit their financial documents to facilitate assessment by the MFL. — Bernama