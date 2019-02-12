Ministry to meet BAM to discuss problems faced by ABM

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the ministry will look into the problems faced by Academi Badminton Malaysia (ABM). — File picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Youth and Sports Ministry and the National Sports Council (NSC) will hold a meeting with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to discuss the problems faced by the Academi Badminton Malaysia (ABM).

The local media today quoted ABM sources as claiming that the RM16 million initial allocation approved by the previous government for the period from 2019 to 2020 had not been disbursed, thus disrupting the academy’s operations.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said they would study the matter in detail.

“It (the fund) wasn’t promised by the present government but what is important is that if there is a way we can help develop badminton holistically, then we should do it together.

“So, we will meet BAM to discuss the issue and, at the same time, hold a townhall meeting with private badminton clubs. From there, we can see what can be done to help resolve the issues plaguing ABM,” he told the media after the ministry’s Excellent Service Award ceremony in Seri Kembangan today.

Commenting further about ABM, Syed Saddiq said the ministry had handed it over to BAM, who have since used it for training as well as to house 70 players.

The RM31 million academy, equipped with various facilities, was completed early last year, but has yet to be fully utilised.

Only several facilities, including the 18 training courts, BAM administration office, gymnasium, rehabilitation centre, auditorium and meeting room have been used to date. — Bernama