Syed Saddiq: Date for Le Tour de Langkawi 2019 still under discussion

SEMENYIH, Feb 10 — The date for holding the Le Tour de Langkawi 2019 (LTdL 2019) is still being discussed with the parties involved, says Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said setting a suitable date was important to ensure the event received wide media coverage and restore the status of the cycling event in the world arena.

“I have been informed that the matter was being discussed and it should obtain the agreement of the organisers, association and KBS (Youth and Sports Ministry).

“We want to ensure the media network received the report on LTdL 2019 as soon as possible. It is also to restore the status of LTdL and return it to its glorious days,” he told reporters after visiting the Semenyih state constituency here today.

He was also asked to comment on the proposal of LTdL 2019 organisers, Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd to postpone the date for holding the LTdL which clashed with 2019 Langkawi International Aerospace and Maritime Exhibition (LIMA 19) on March 26 to 30.

In another development, Syed Saddiq also said the appointment of new Yayasan Kebajikan Atlit Kebangsaan (Yakeb) chairman would only be decided after discussions with stakeholders including former athletes.

“Tomorrow I will be meeting Yakeb. There are several proposals (names of candidate) presented. I and other parties involved will choose the best candidate who could also go to the ground to look after the welfare of athletes on the overall,” he said. — Bernama