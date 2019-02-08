FAM orders Felda United to settle RM1.3m in salary arrears

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has ordered Felda United to settle RM1,327,918.80 in unpaid wages to their six players. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has ordered Felda United to settle RM1,327,918.80 in unpaid wages to their six players.

Felda still owe Ahmad Syamim Yahya (RM259,591.20); Mohd Farizal Harun (RM167,491.40); Muhammad Azreen Zulkafali (RM38,930.70); Muhammad Hadin Azman (RM193,000); Muhammad Shukor Adan (RM390,681.90); and Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor (RM278,223.60).

FAM Status Committee chairman Mohd Joehari Ayub said in a statement that Felda would have to settle the salary arrears and other payments as stipulated (subject to mandatory deductions) within 30 days from the date of being notified of the decision.

Meanwhile, FAM League club side Hanelang FC have been ordered to settle the salaries owed to their four former officials — Ahmad Yusoff (RM105,000); Muhammad Iftiqar Ahmad Termizi (RM27,000); Syed Azla Syed Muhamad (RM30,000); and Tengku Alias Tengku Ibrahim (RM48,000) — as well as to former player Reeshafiq Alwi (RM14,000).

Mohd Joehari explained that 2018 FAM Cup champions Terengganu City FC would have to settle the RM191,000 they owed their 10 former players.

The club have yet to pay the salaries of Mohamad Zahier Abu Sahit (RM12,000); Jasmir Mehat and Lee Yong Cheng (RM16,000 each); Rusmanizam Roseland (RM18,000); Mohd Dzaiddin Zainuddin, Mohd Hafiszuan Salehuddin and Shafuan Adli Shaari (RM20,000 each); Reeshafiq Alwi (RM21,000); as well as Mohd Rahizi Mohd Rasib and Muhammad Sabri Adam (RM24,000 each).

FAM also told Terengganu City FC to settle the unpaid salary of RM42,000 (minus mandatory deductions) and housing allowance arrears of RM6,000 to former coach Anuar Jusoh within 30 days from the date of being notified of the decision.

The Royal Malaysian Police Football Association, meanwhile, have been ordered to pay their two former players Hazrol Ahamed and Mohammad Fazil Abd Rahim RM24,000 each in unpaid wages and RM42,000 in salary arrears to former assistant coach Muhammad Khalid Jamlus.

Mohd Joehari said they have instructed the Perlis Football Association (PFA) to settle the salaries owed to Famirul Asraf Sayuti (RM23,000) and Mohd Alafi Mahmud (RM29,000) and the Kuantan FA to pay up the RM39,600 owed to former player Mohammad Fazil Abd Rahim.

Mohd Joehari stressed that if all the teams failed to pay up within the stipulated time frame, any competition deposits, cash prizes or whatever amount of theirs still remaining with FAM would be used to directly pay the affected players and officials.

He added that the matter would then be brought to the FAM Disciplinary Committee under Article 67 of the FAM Disciplinary Code for consideration and official result if the financial resources mentioned were still insufficient to settle the outstanding amount owed.

All decisions were reached at the FAM Status Committee meeting held on February 1. — Bernama