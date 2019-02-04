SIC ready to handle influx of fans for MotoGP test

Sepang International Circuit chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali said he expects a larger turnout this time. — Picture courtesy of gipmalaysia.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 —The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) is ready to deal with the expected influx of motorsports fans when this year’s World MotoGP Championship first official test is held here this weekend.

SIC chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali expects a bigger turnout due to the presence of Malaysia’s first MotoGP outfit, Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT), in the prestigious meet.

“We are ready. We have prepared food trucks, parking lots that are nearer, and tighter security control, yet entrance is free, except for the paddock.

“I am sure we will have more fans this time. It can even be considered a mini-MotoGP championship,” he told the media after announcing the Petronas SIC-MAM 2018 Motorsports Awards ceremony.

The next, and final, official test will be in Qatar from Feb 23 to 25 before the new season revs off in Losail, Qatar, from March 8 to 10, with Petronas SRT riders Franco Morbidelli of Italy and Fabio Quartararo of France helping Malaysia make MotoGP history. — Bernama