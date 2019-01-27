Pahang almost ready for Super League charge

Pahang are almost ready for the 2019 Malaysia League (M-League) season, which kicks off on February 1. — AFP pic

TEMERLOH, Jan 27 — Pahang are almost ready for the 2019 Malaysia League (M-League) season, which kicks off on February 1.

The Super League giants, according to coach Dollah Salleh, are stronger and better prepared compared to last season.

“Our preparations were disrupted a little when our two foreign imports, Dickson Nwakaeme of Nigeria and Jose Eduardo of Brazil, arrived late and, as such, are not up to the mark yet. But I believe they will reach their true level soon,” he told a press conference after the player introduction and jersey launching ceremony at Dewan Tun Razak here today.

Dollah is also pleased to note that he has a strong squad to choose from.

“Even our local players, both the juniors and seniors, have stepped up to the plate. So, if anyone does not play to expectations, I can always replace him... this will also allow me to tweak our game plan accordingly,” he said.

Pahang have retained all their local players from the previous season and added five foreign imports. Apart from Dickson and Eduardo, the others are Saddil Ramdani (Indonesia), Herold Goulun (France) and Safuwan Baharudin (Singapore).

Pahang skipper Matthew Davies was just as optimistic.

“We are all combining well and we have strength in depth now. We have players of equal ability for all the positions. I will make sure we play as a team and help Pahang to be successful,” he said.

Last year, the Elephants won the FA Cup, finished fourth in the League and reached the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals.

This year, they will begin their Super League campaign away to Kuala Lumpur on Friday. — Bernama