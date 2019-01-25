Kim Swee to use AFF U-22 tourney to select AFC U-23 players

Datuk Ong Kim Swee says the selection of players for the tournament in Cambodia was through the U-21 Newspaper Cup in Vietnam in December last year and a series of friendlies in Bangkok recently. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― The 2019 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-22 championship in Cambodia will be final stage for players to impress coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee for a place in the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Qualifiers squad.

In the AFF U-22 meet, Malaysia who have been drawn in Group B will kick off their campaign against hosts, Cambodia on February 18 followed by Indonesia (February 20), and Myanmar (February 22) at the National Stadium, Phnom Penh.

Kim Swee when met by media after an interview session for state junior chief coach at the National Sports Council (MSN) said the selection of players for the tournament in Cambodia was through the U-21 Newspaper Cup in Vietnam in December last year and a series of friendlies in Bangkok recently.

“For the U-23 team, I will give exposure especially to players I have chosen in Vietnam and Bangkok friendly matches. I will let these players to prove their capabilities before shortlisting the best for AFC Qualifiers.

“I am still evaluating several other players or looking for new players to fit in,” he said.

Malaysia who will be hosting Group J of the 2020 AFC U-23 Qualifiers from March 22 to 26, have been drawn with China, Laos and Philippines. ― Bernama