SINGAPORE, June 6 — Online marketplace Carousell has suspended BTS concert ticket listings in Singapore until December 22, the date of the K-pop group’s final show here, following a police advisory against scalping and scams.

The suspension covers the BTS Arirang World Tour, with Carousell saying it would assess such bans “on a case‑by‑case basis, taking into account relevant advisories from the authorities and user safety considerations”, Singapore-based news outlet CNA reported.

The platform added it had “not seen evidence of scams being perpetrated thus far,” but acknowledged that “as our moderation takes place after a listing is published, users may see newly‑created listings temporarily.”

The Singapore Police Force had issued an advisory ahead of Wednesday’s presales and said it reached out to Carousell to remove ticket listings.

Resellers and buyers quickly moved on Carousell and social media platform X as demand surged, with some sellers offering four VIP tickets for S$5,000 (RM15,500) and another at S$6,688 (RM20,732.80) – several times the original S$388 (RM1,202.80) face value.

Singapore ARMY fan groups coordinated mass reporting of inflated listings on Carousell, sharing screenshots to have them taken down.

CNA also reported a seller shared on social media platform X what appeared to be a Google Sheets document listing over 150 tickets with section and seat numbers, prompting fans to tag Ticketmaster Singapore and accuse resellers of depriving “real fans.”

Others noted Ticketmaster does not issue PDF tickets, warning: “don’t be fooled.”

Authorities have urged fans to buy only through authorised channels and remain vigilant against concert ticket scams.