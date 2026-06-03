SINGAPORE, June 3 — A 41‑year‑old woman was injured after her car overturned in a multi‑storey carpark in Woodlands on June 2, though she declined hospital treatment, police said.

Officers were called to Block 622A Woodlands Drive 52 at about 6.50pm.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, is assisting with investigations.

Photos circulated online showed the black car lying upside down on a ramp inside the carpark, with police officers and a man in a Sembawang Town Council shirt present at the scene.

Police inquiries are ongoing.