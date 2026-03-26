SINGAPORE, March 26 — Child sex offender Amos Yee has been offered bail in Singapore after returning to the country following nearly a decade abroad without a valid permit, The Straits Times reported.

The 27-year-old appeared via video-link in a district court on March 26, where bail was set at S$10,000 (RM31,000). He faces three charges under the Enlistment Act tied to his alleged failure to fulfil national service (NS) obligations.

According to court documents, Yee did not report for his pre-enlistment medical screening and remained overseas without a valid exit permit for extended periods between December 2015 and March 2026.

He is also accused of failing to report for NS medical screening from April 26, 2016, to March 19, 2026.

Yee was deported from the United States on March 19 and arrested upon arrival at Changi Airport by enlistment inspectors from the Central Manpower Base, authorities said. He had been issued a document of identity for his return as he no longer holds a valid Singapore passport.

His legal troubles span both Singapore and the US. Yee had fled to the US in 2016 after repeated run-ins with the law over remarks deemed offensive to Christians and Muslims. He was granted asylum in 2018 and later released from immigration detention that same year.

However, his time in the US was marred by serious criminal offences. He was later indicted in Illinois for solicitation and possession of child pornography, with reports stating he exchanged nude images and messages with a 14-year-old girl while in Chicago.

Yee was sentenced on December 2, 2021, and released on parole in October 2023, halfway through a six-year jail term. He was re-arrested the following month, reportedly for breaching parole conditions, including restrictions on internet use and proximity to children.

Ahead of his deportation, he was transferred between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities, with his final recorded transfer on March 18. His record on the ICE website was removed the following day, coinciding with his deportation.

As part of his bail conditions in Singapore, Yee is barred from making any public statements about the case, including on social media. He must surrender all travel documents, remain available for investigations, attend court when required, and avoid interfering with witnesses.

His pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 23.

Under Singapore law, those who evade NS obligations can face fines of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.