SINGAPORE, March 25 — Singapore’s commute is edging into the future, with the first of six self-driving public buses already on the ground and set to begin trials on two routes from the second half of 2026.

In a Facebook post today, the country’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the autonomous buses “will be rigorously tested to ensure that they meet all safety and operating requirements before they hit the roads”.

It added that when ready, the buses will operate alongside existing manned services.

The first unit quietly arrived earlier this month, offering a glimpse of what could soon become a familiar sight on Singapore’s streets — a compact, 16-seat bus packed with sensors, cameras and software doing the heavy lifting.

A video released by LTA shows a layout not too far removed from today’s buses, including a dedicated space for wheelchair users.

But the real difference sits outside: cameras and sensors mounted at the front, rear and top give the vehicle a full 360-degree view of its surroundings, feeding constant data to operators.

Before passengers can hop on, the buses will go through a series of trials, including closed-circuit tests covering basic manoeuvres and the ability to safely pick up and drop off commuters at designated stops.

The pilot will run for an initial three years across two routes — Service 400 in the Marina Bay and Shenton Way corridor, and Service 191 in the one-north district. These are areas known for a mix of business, tech and tourist traffic, making them ideal testbeds for new transport tech.

Service 400 links key landmarks including Marina Bay Cruise Centre, Gardens by the Bay and Downtown MRT station, while Service 191 connects Buona Vista and one-north — a hub for research and innovation.

If the trial goes to plan, LTA has the option to scale up, with 14 more buses potentially joining the fleet and expanding to other routes across the island.

The buses themselves are the product of a cross-border collaboration between software developer MKX Technologies, autonomous vehicle specialist Zhidao Network Technology (Beijing), and electric vehicle giant BYD.

For now, it’s a slow, safety-first rollout — but one that signals where urban transport is heading. No driver’s seat required.