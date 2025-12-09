SINGAPORE, Dec 9 — Singapore Post (SingPost) will raise regular domestic postage rates by 10 cents from January 1 next year, according to a report by Channel News Asia (CNA).

CNA reported that SingPost attributed the increase to a “structural decline” in mail volumes, which have dropped by more than 40 per cent since 2019.

Under the revised structure, the rate for standard regular mail will rise to 62 cents, while standard large mail will cost 90 cents. Rates for domestic bulk mail used by businesses will also go up.

According to CNA, SingPost last revised its postage, package delivery and doorstep parcel delivery rates in 2023.

“The increase in postage rates is aimed at addressing the persistent structural decline in mail volume and escalating operational costs,” SingPost said, adding that the adjustment was necessary to ensure long-term sustainability while continuing to meet the country’s postal needs.

The company said the shift toward digital communication has pushed postal operators to balance rising labour, energy and infrastructure costs against the revenue collected from postage.

According to the report SingPost’s rate increase aligns with similar measures in other countries as national postal services work to remain financially viable.

SingPost said the new pricing will enable further investments in modernisation to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

Calling the adjustment a “necessary step”, SingPost chief executive Mark Chong said the revision would support the company’s national postal mandate and its transformation into a technology-driven logistics provider.

CNA earlier reported that in November, Chong said SingPost would prioritise domestic operations and core businesses, including e-commerce.

SingPost also highlighted ongoing initiatives to improve service quality, such as SpeedPost Direct International to meet new US tariff rules for low-value packages, and a trial allowing residents to post and return letters via their residential letterbox nests.