SINGAPORE, Sept 9 — Home-grown handbag label Aupen has shut down its website and social media accounts while cutting staff amid a trademark dispute with US retail giant Target.

Aupen, founded by Nicholas Tan in 2022 and known for its asymmetrical leather bags, told employees they would be let go, The Straits Times reported today, citing a spokesman.

Target is opposing Aupen’s attempt to register its name internationally, citing potential confusion with its Auden underwear and sleepwear line.

Taking to Instagram, Auden shared a letter purportedly from Target that claimed the names Aupen and Auden were “nearly identical”, with the US retailer adding that it had used Auden “extensively” since 2019.

Target, which reported US$106.6 billion in revenue in 2024, has until September 24 to formally oppose the trademark application, The Straits Times reported, citing from US filings.

Citing from an Instagram Story yesterday that is no longer available, the Singapore newspaper reported Aupen founder Tan as saying: “A $100 billion giant is crushing an independent brand”.

“The result can be years of court battles that block us from releasing new products – while a giant can replicate designs at a fraction of the price.

“This will erase us. And when we are gone, people may think that Auden is Aupen,” he added.

Tan said he has issued last-day notices to Aupen staff.

“My duty now is to honour salaries and suppliers, even as our name is erased,” he was quoted as saying.

The Singapore brand shot to global fame after American pop star Taylor Swift carried one of its bags on a date with her fiancé Travis Kelce in 2023.

Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Madonna were also recently photographed with Aupen bags, boosting its international profile alongside Emily Blunt and other celebrities.

In 2024, Aupen partnered with LVMH Métiers d’Art, a subsidiary of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, further cementing its credibility in the fashion world.

Aupen’s website now shows only a single photo of a tote printed with words common to court documents, while all products have been removed.

The brand has no physical stores, and its bags, typically priced under S$600, are sold exclusively online.