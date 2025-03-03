SINGAPORE, March 3 — Children reported by their parents for vaping will not be fined, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam clarified in Parliament today.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Rahayu was responding to a question from Member of Parliament Tan Wu Meng (PAP-Jurong), who inquired about the number of vaping cases stemming from parental referrals to the police, as well as the Health Sciences Authority’s (HSA) approach to such cases.

She noted that over the past two years, the HSA had received between 4,000 and 5,000 cases related to the possession or use of e-vaporisers from the police. However, only one case involved a parent reporting their child for vaping. In that instance, the individual was given a warning rather than a fine and was referred to the Health Promotion Board (HPB) for counselling.

Rahayu further clarified that parents concerned about their children vaping could call the HPB QuitLine for a referral to HPB’s smoking and vaping cessation service. “No enforcement action will be taken against the children,” she was quoted as saying by the news portal.

In response, Tan shared that one of his residents had discovered their child vaping. Unsure of how to handle the situation, the parent took the child to the nearest police station. The case was then referred to the HSA, and the child was fined S$300 (RM992).

Tan noted that the parents were distressed and concerned, fearing that such an approach, though well-intentioned, might discourage other parents from seeking help for their children.

Rahayu reassured the House that the authorities had addressed the situation appropriately after Tan raised the issue. She added that, in general, they take a nuanced approach when dealing with cases where parents voluntarily bring their children forward, particularly when there is a genuine intention to help them stop vaping.

Rahayu also encouraged MPs to highlight any cases where parents had approached the police and fines were issued.