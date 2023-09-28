SINGAPORE, Sept 28 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected gluten in Taste Original's Organic Mee Suar (300g) from Malaysia which was not declared on the food packaging labels.

As gluten is an allergen, SFA said it has directed the importer, Taste Original Pte Ltd, to recall the implicated product.

"The recall is ongoing,” said SFA in a statement today.

According to SFA, allergen in food could result in allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it.

Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, SFA said food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

"All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present,” it said.

SFA noted that gluten is a type of protein naturally found in wheat and other grains.

"Gluten does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are intolerant of or allergic to gluten,” it said. — Bernama