SINGAPORE, July 14— Holders of Malaysian driving licences will be able to apply for conversion of their foreign driving licences online from today onwards as part of a trial conducted by the Traffic Police.

In a news release that day, the Singapore Police Force said that the trial is aimed at reducing the waiting and transaction times at the Traffic Police headquarters as checks on the eligibility criteria of the applicants will be made prior to their visit.

The police did not state how long the trial will last for.

Applicants are “encouraged” to submit their request for converting their Malaysian driving licences online or via QR code. Upon the submission of their application, they will receive an email that will ask them to submit the various supporting documents.

The applicants will receive a reply on the outcome of their application within 10 working days after they have submitted their supporting documents.

“Once all documents are in order and the conversion eligibility criteria are met, applicants will be provided with a date and time to visit the Traffic Police headquarters with these documents for verification before the Traffic Police can complete the conversion process,” said the police.

They added that the Traffic Police seek the public’s understanding as it processes a “higher than usual volume of applications”.

“During the processing, time is required to authenticate the documents and ensure the conversion eligibility criteria are met”.

A flowchart showing the process of submission for the conversion of foreign driving licences as part of a trial conducted by the Traffic Police. — TODAY